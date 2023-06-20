MOULTRIE – The Georgia Department of Education is awarding a third series of Opportunity Grants to help districts expand options and opportunities for their students. The grants support advanced learning; digital media and literacy; health and physical education; world languages; and mathematics, science, and social studies instruction. Previous grants were awarded in March of 2022 and 2023.
Seven Colquitt County School District schools were awarded $24,472 in grants of up to $4,000 per school to acquire mathematics tools and materials to support mathematics instruction, according to a press release from the district. Those schools are Willie J. Williams Middle School, Odom Elementary School, Funston Elementary School, R.B. Wright Elementary School, Okapilco Elementary School, Cox Elementary School, and Sunset Elementary School.
Cox Elementary School and Okapilco Elementary School were also awarded $5,021 in grants of up to $3,000 per school to acquire science consumables and/or equipment to support science instruction.
"The grant opportunities provided by the Georgia Department of Education reflect the department's commitment to expanding opportunities for all students. The awards reflect the Colquitt County School District's commitment to taking advantage of all opportunities available to provide engaging educational experiences for all students," Assistant Superintendent Marni Kirkland said. "We commend our local educators on their grant application development and look forward to supporting them as these resources become available for student use."
According to the GaDOE press release, the Opportunity Grants are made possible through federal stimulus funds under the American Rescue Plan. A complete list of grant awards by county is located at https://www.gadoe.org.
