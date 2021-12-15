MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt County Coroner Veryln Brock identified 91-year-old Colin White as the man who died Tuesday after being trapped under his own tractor.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office and EMS were dispatched to White’s home farm after somebody else at the home discovered him “trapped under the right rear tire of the tractor and his body was distorted,” according to the CCSO incident report.
No foul play was suspected. It is assumed that White was attempting to “jump-start the tractor while it was in gear” when the tire rolled on top of him,” Brock said in an interview Wednesday.
White was originally going to get on the tractor “to mow the fallen leaves,” the report said.
Arrangements have been made with Baker Funeral Home. Click here to read his obituary.
