MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a grand opening and new member ribbon cutting for A Team Appliance Consultants located at 301 First Ave. S.E. in Moultrie.
The business is owned by Jeremiah Brooks and is an appliance outlet and repair center.
Their hours are Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
You can reach A Team Appliance Consultants at 229-985-5438 or visit their Facebook page listed as A Team Appliance Consultants or their website at www.ateamapplianceconsultants.com.
Shown center cutting the ribbon is owner Jeremiah Brooks with his family, community friends and Chamber Ambassadors.
