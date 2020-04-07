ATLANTA — Aaron's, Inc., a leading omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions, announced its Woodhaven Furniture manufacturing facility in Coolidge, Georgia, has converted manufacturing capacity to produce much-needed personal protective equipment (PPE), including masks, sheets and gowns, to donate to local medical centers.
Aaron’s has partnered with PruittHealth, a healthcare organization that offers skilled nursing care, home health care and other medical services across the Southeast, to donate thousands of protective cloth masks over the next few weeks, Aaron’s said in a press release. Aaron’s is also exploring its capabilities to provide hospital gowns, hospital bedding and mattresses, both for medical and other humanitarian needs during this time of crisis.
“No one is being spared from this crisis. Yet, it’s in times like these when we must ask ourselves how we can help others,” said John Robinson, chief executive officer of Aaron’s, Inc. “Aaron’s has a long history of giving back to the communities we serve, especially in a time of crisis. We hope that by providing PPE to the heroes on the frontlines of this pandemic that we make a positive difference during this difficult time.”
“Under the leadership of Tommy Harper, vice president of manufacturing, Woodhaven Furniture initiated its ‘Sew Happy to Help’ project and has converted cut-and-sewing functions of its furniture manufacturing capacity to produce much-needed PPE supplies to support local communities throughout Georgia and elsewhere,” Robinson added.
“We deeply appreciate Aaron’s for providing this essential PPE to PruittHealth in this time of crisis,” said Neil Pruitt, chairman and chief executive officer, PruittHealth. “Our caregivers rely on PPE to keep themselves safe while caring for patients. Aaron’s is demonstrating the important impact businesses can have fighting this pandemic, protecting both healthcare providers and patients.”
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp also thanked Aaron’s for “using their unique capabilities to make a difference in the community. This display of strong leadership from a corporate citizen is an example to all in our fight against COVID-19.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.