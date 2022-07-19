TIFTON, Ga. — With the start of the fall semester just days away on Aug. 15, the administration at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College has taken on a new look.
ABAC President David Bridges recently appointed Dr. Amy Willis as acting provost and vice president for academic affairs and Mike Chason as acting vice president for communications and transition.
Willis, who was serving as assistant vice president for academic affairs, will also continue her duties as registrar and academic data officer. She will assist Dr. Jerry Baker, provost and vice president for academic affairs, until he retires on July 31.
“Dr. Willis will provide continuity in the provost’s office during this time of transition,” Bridges said. “She will be spending time with Dr. Baker to become more familiar with the office.”
Chason, director of public relations emeritus at ABAC, heads up the communications and transition team for Dr. Tracy Brundage, who will begin her tenure as ABAC’s 11th president on Aug. 1. Bridges, who recently began his 17th year as ABAC’s president, will retire on July 31.
Bridges also said that Dr. Alan Kramer will serve as acting dean of the students. Donna Webb retired from that post on June 30. Kramer expands his role as the assistant dean of students and athletics director at ABAC.
Bridges announced on June 30 that Chris Beckham would become ABAC’s new director of marketing and communications on July 18. He also said that Executive Assistant to the President Jordan Beard will take on an additional role as campus communications coordinator. Abby Smith-Clark aids the communications effort in her new position as marketing media coordinator.
“It’s a very busy time for ABAC as we prepare for the new semester,” Bridges said. “These personnel changes are essential to ensure a smooth start for the next semester and the arrival of the new president.”
