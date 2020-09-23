TIFTON, Ga. — A new collaboration between Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC) and Valdosta State University (VSU) provides a gateway for students who seek careers in public service. And Dean Matthew Anderson of the ABAC School of Arts and Sciences would love to see those graduates stay in South Georgia.
“This collaboration will help open the door for ABAC History and Government students seeking graduate training in preparation for a public service career,” Anderson said. “We hope that by keeping our students in the region for their graduate education they will be more likely to stick around thereafter, utilizing their training and talents to help build our local communities."
ABAC graduates with a Bachelor of Science degree in History and Government who meet the criteria will be granted fast-track consideration for entry into the Master of Public Administration (MPA) degree program at VSU, according to the terms of the recently signed articulation agreement between the two institutions.
Keith Lee, program coordinator for public administration and organizational leadership at VSU, believes the new agreement will attract attention from ABAC graduates. He should know. He received the prestigious George P. Donaldson Award when he graduated from ABAC in the spring of 2009.
“As an ABAC and a VSU alumnus, words cannot describe my excitement about this opportunity,” Lee said. “Not only will the MPA program serve the students, but we will be able to build upon the education they received at ABAC and give them the skills they need to serve their communities.”
Joseph Njoroge, head of ABAC’s Department of History and Political Science, is convinced that ABAC graduates who are headed for a career in government will take advantage of the partnership between the two institutions.
“The Department of History and Political Science faculty are thrilled by the opportunity availed to our graduates to pursue an MPA program at VSU,” Njoroge said. “The new articulation agreement with the VSU MPA Program will help us in our recruitment efforts especially for students who desire to pursue a career with national, state, and local governments.
“Our students who qualify for admission to the VSU MPA degree will be excited to learn that they will be fast tracked for admission and will have a chance to complete their graduate program close to home”.
For more information about the articulation agreement, interested persons can contact Anderson at matthew.anderson@abac.edu.
