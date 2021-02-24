TIFTON, Ga. — In cooperation with the Georgia FFA Association, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College will initiate the first Agricultural Issues Leadership Development Event (LDE) in Georgia.
“I observed this event in Florida and saw FFA members develop their knowledge and passion on their chosen issues,” Associate Professor Andrew Thoron, ABAC’s Department Head of Agricultural Education and Communication, said. “This is real-world problem solving in an authentic way.”
The Agricultural Issues LDE challenges students to investigate a variety of local, state, national, and international issues facing agriculture. Students then demonstrate through portfolio, presentation, and questioning an understanding of the principles and fundamentals of agricultural issues analysis. Participants research all sides of an issue and then present their findings to a panel of judges.
The event coordinator, ABAC Associate Professor Frank Flanders, said the upcoming ABAC Invitational will allow Georgia FFA chapters to compete virtually in late April of this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The winning team from the Agricultural Issues LDE will be certified to compete in the National FFA competition in the fall.
“This event is the perfect training ground for students interested in careers in education, communications, law, and public relations,” Flanders said. “Students will learn leadership skills that are so very important in preparing them for their future careers.”
Each FFA team will have from three to seven members. Teams will submit their portfolios to ABAC personnel for scoring prior to their presentation. Team members will then deliver their findings in a 15-minute presentation before facing eight minutes of questioning from the judges.
Morgan Fritze, who is majoring in Crop Production with a minor in Agribusiness at ABAC, is the student superintendent of the event.
“I competed in this event when I was in high school in Florida,” Fritze said. “It was the most educational and enjoyable activity of my high school years.”
Sponsored nationally by Elanco and Syngenta, the Agricultural Issues LDE became a national event in 1997. Most states have participated in the event for many years. The ABAC Invitational will be Georgia’s first attempt.
“By participating in this contest, students learn to objectively evaluate issues that are facing agriculture and food producers,” Gary Fuller, Consultant for Global Marketing for Elanco, said. “They learn how to work as a team, how to effectively present and communicate their ideas, and how to use critical thinking skills.”
Georgia FFA chapters interested in participating in the ABAC Invitational can contact Flanders at fflanders@abac.edu.
