TIFTON, Ga. — Enrollment at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College increased to 3,990 students during the 2020 fall semester, the second largest enrollment in the history of ABAC.
“Given the challenges that we encountered during most of 2020 because of the pandemic, this is a remarkable feat,” ABAC President David Bridges said. “I want to personally thank everyone who contributed to this success story.
“It truly took an ABAC team effort from enrollment counselors, marketing and communications, contractors, admissions, financial aid, student accounts, academic support, housing, deans, and faculty advisors, just to name a few. Their persistence and hard work will pay dividends for ABAC for years to come.”
Enrollment increased by 1.6 per cent over the 3,927 students enrolled during the 2019 fall term. ABAC was the only one of the nine institutions in the State College sector of the 26-member University System of Georgia (USG) to experience an enrollment increase. ABAC recorded an all-time record enrollment of 4,291 students during the 2018 fall term.
USG enrollment reached an all-time high of 341,485 students, according to the USG’s Fall 2020 Semester Enrollment Report. The record enrollment represents a 2.4 per cent increase over Fall 2019, extending USG’s growth trend to seven consecutive years.
“USG institutions have pursued a mission of teaching, research, and service while prioritizing health and safety and providing a safe on-campus learning experience for students,” USG Chancellor Steve Wrigley said. “The result is a record enrollment and more students earning degrees than ever before.
“As we rise above the pandemic’s challenges, USG remains committed to helping Georgia succeed by being more affordable, more efficient and most of all, preparing more students for life and work with a college degree.”
The USG report showed that 59.4 per cent of the ABAC enrollment was female during the fall term, the highest percentage of female enrollment in the 112-year history of ABAC. Female enrollment has been on the rise at ABAC for years because of many factors including the popularity of the ABAC nursing program, which is predominately female.
ABAC was second in the State College sector with 374 out-of-state students. Georgia Highlands had 575 out-of-state students. With an average age of 21.2, ABAC had the second youngest enrollment among the nine State Colleges. The average age for East Georgia students is 20.5 years old.
ABAC attracted students from 155 of Georgia’s 159 counties and 53 of Florida’s 67 counties. The enrollment also included students from 19 other states and 24 countries. ABAC was fourth among the State Colleges in overall enrollment and had a higher enrollment than three of the state universities.
Classes and final exams have ended at ABAC for the fall term. Three fall commencement ceremonies are scheduled for Dec. 3, two in Tifton and one in Bainbridge. The spring semester begins on Jan. 19, 2021.
