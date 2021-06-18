TIFTON, Ga. — A new partnership between Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and Georgia Southern University ensures ABAC graduates a direct route to furthering their careers in public health.
The partnership grants ABAC graduates who follow the Community Health track in the Bachelor of Science degree in Rural Community Development fast-track consideration for admission into the Georgia Southern Master of Public Health (MPH) or Public Health Certificate programs.
"We are very excited about this new agreement which will help open doors for ABAC students interested in pursuing graduate training and careers in public health,” Dr. Matthew Anderson, dean of ABAC’s School of Arts and Sciences, said. “The public health programs at Georgia Southern are excellent, and we hope that by keeping ABAC students in Georgia for their graduate studies they will be more likely to stick around thereafter and utilize their skills for the benefit of our local communities."
Dr. Stuart Tedders, dean of the Georgia Southern Jiann-Ping Hsu College of Public Health, anticipates a ripple effect in rural communities across Georgia.
"In the wake of the recent pandemic, it has become clear how vital trained public health professionals are, particularly those serving rural and underserved communities in Georgia,” Tedders said. “ABAC's Rural Community Development B.S. program graduates are uniquely qualified to fit this niche. Through ‘fast-track’ consideration of qualified ABAC students into our MPH or graduate certificate programs, we look forward to having them continue their education at Georgia Southern.”
Dr. Adrian Israel Martinez-Franco, ABAC department head of Rural Studies and associate professor, trusts an MPH will help students combat future health crises.
“By earning an MPH, students will learn more about the issues impacting communities worldwide and how they can tackle those challenges through educational programming, new public health policies, and services, research, or community partnerships,” Martinez-Franco said.
Both ABAC and Georgia Southern want to further equip graduates with the necessary tools to manage public health in rural communities.
“With a master's degree in Public Health, students can work at the community level to promote healthy living and help prevent chronic diseases, bringing the most significant health benefits to the greatest number of people,” Martinez-Franco said. “Students will know how to improve the economic, social, and environmental health of communities by focusing on a broad range of public health issues.”
To be considered for the Georgia Southern Certificate in Public Health program, ABAC graduates must earn a Rural Community Development B.S. degree with a track in Community Health and maintain a cumulative grade point average of 2.0 or higher.
For consideration into the Georgia Southern Master of Public Health program, ABAC graduates must earn a Rural Community Development B.S. degree with a track in Community Health, maintain a cumulative grade point average of 2.75 or higher, and successfully complete the Graduate Records Exam.
For more information about the articulation agreement, interested persons can contact Anderson at matthew.anderson@abac.edu.
