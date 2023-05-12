TIFTON — Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College graduated 397 students during its Spring Commencement ceremonies on May 11. Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper, an ABAC alumnus, was the featured speaker.
“While we celebrate the conclusion of this part of your journey, I can’t reiterate enough the importance of being a lifelong student,” Harper said. “Simply put, your education doesn’t end today, this is only the beginning. Learn from your successes, learn from your setbacks, and no matter what challenges you might face, you’ve just got to keep plowing.”
“Graduation is always our favorite day of the year,” said ABAC President Dr. Tracy Brundage. “These young men and women have worked tirelessly to achieve this goal, and we know how special this day is for them and their families. With their ABAC diploma in hand, they are prepared for the next chapter of their lives. They are forever part of the ABAC family.”
Caleb Bagley, Student Government Association president, challenged his fellow graduates to make a difference in the world.
“As we move on to the next chapter of our lives, new challenges and obstacles will develop. But we can take comfort in knowing that we have been equipped with the tools we need to overcome them,” he said. “We have been taught to think critically, to communicate effectively, and to approach problems with a spirit of creativity and innovation. We are part of a community that is dedicated to making a difference in the lives of others through its legacy of excellence, a tradition of hard work, and a commitment to service.”
The 2023 recipient of the David and Kim Bridges Award was Bryce Roland, an agricultural communication major from Perry.
The award recognizes scholarship, leadership, and citizenship to a graduate receiving a four-year degree. Roland has served as the president of the Student Alumni Council, treasurer of the Agricultural Communicators of Tomorrow, and was a member of the ABAC Ambassadors and the ABAC Agronomy Club. He interned with former Commissioner of Agriculture Gary Black, the Alabama Department of Agriculture, and spent a semester in Congressman Austin Scott’s Washington D.C. office.
The 2023 Spring graduation ceremony was an increase of more than 80 students from 2022.
