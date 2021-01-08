TIFTON, Ga. — To ensure a safe start and productive Spring term, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College is moving the opening day of the spring semester to Jan. 25.
ABAC President David Bridges said ABAC hopes to gain an advantage on the post-holiday COVID-19 surge by giving students, faculty, and staff more time to prepare for a safe beginning for the 2021 spring term.
“We gain an extra week of time for the surge to resolve, and we only lose four days of classes because we were scheduled to start on January 19 anyway,” Bridges said. “Everything we do is predicated on providing for the health and safety of our students and our employees.”
ABAC compressed its 2020 fall semester so that all classes and final examinations ended on Nov. 24. Students went home for the Thanksgiving holidays without having to return to the campus until the spring semester.
“The hard work, planning, cooperation, and personal responsibility of our faculty, staff, and students made the fall semester plan work,” Bridges said. “Now we want to do everything we can to position ourselves for a successful spring term.
“Our primary goal is to have a spring semester with students on campus engaging with faculty and having the opportunity to attend face to face classes.”
