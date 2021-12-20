TIFTON, Ga. — The nursing program at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College recently honored its top graduates from ABAC’s campus in Tifton and from ABAC Bainbridge at the 2021 fall semester pinning ceremony.
Dr. Jeffrey Ross, dean of the School of Nursing and Health Sciences, said a total of 57 students, 45 from Tifton and 12 from ABAC Bainbridge, received associate degree pins, and 26 students received bachelor’s degree pins at the ceremony.
Carrie H. Dunn from Omega received the Southwell Clinical Excellence Award, and the Memorial Hospital and Manor in Bainbridge Clinical Excellence Award went to Katlyn McKenzie Lawson from Leesburg.
Bailey Nicole Powers from Lake Park received the South Georgia Medical Center Dedication to Nursing Award, and Andrea Louise Cooper from Camilla received the Nightingale Award. Sarah Katie Hollingsworth from Moultrie received the Colquitt Regional Medical Center Academic Excellence Award.
The Clinical Excellence Award recognizes a student in Tifton and Bainbridge who demonstrated excellence in evidence-based clinical practice and patient-centered care. The Dedication to Nursing Award is given in honor of the nurses both past and present for their hard work and dedication to excellence.
The Nightingale Award is presented to the ABAC Bainbridge student who exhibits a strong knowledge base in the classroom and clinical settings, and displays determination, motivation, and perseverance. The Academic Excellence Award goes to the graduate with the highest cumulative grade point average.
Jason Dean Rice from Chula and Jamie Riley from Valdosta received the Lisa Purvis Allison Spirit of Nursing Award, Rice for the associate degree track and Riley for the bachelor’s degree track.
The Spirit of Nursing Award honors the memory of Lisa Purvis Allison who began the nursing program at ABAC as a single parent of two children following the accidental death of her husband.
Despite being diagnosed with colon cancer during her final year in the nursing program, Allison completed her degree, passed her state board exam, and became a Registered Nurse. She passed away soon after accomplishing her goal. A scholarship fund in her honor was developed to assist students in fulfilling their dreams of becoming nurses.
The spring semester begins at ABAC on Jan. 12, 2022.
