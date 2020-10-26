TIFTON, Ga. — Donna Kay Sledge, head athletic trainer at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, has been named Junior College Head Athletic Trainer of the Year by the National Athletic Trainers’ Association Intercollegiate Council for Sports Medicine.
The qualifications for this award include having professional experience in a collegiate setting as well as being actively involved in the community on and off campus, according to a press release from ABAC.
“Donna is committed to helping her athletes be healthy and succeed both on and off the field,” the Georgia Athletic Trainers’ Association said. “This is a well-deserved honor for an incredible athletic trainer.”
The Tifton native has been serving ABAC athletics for 15 years. She currently serves as the Southwest co-representative for the Georgia Athletic Training Association and is the Region 17 Athletic Trainer representative for the NJCAA Athletic Trainers.
Sledge followed her love of athletic training to Valdosta State University where she received a Bachelor of Science in Sports Medicine and Physical Education. She then attended Austin Peay State University to receive her master’s degree in secondary education with a minor in community health care administration.
Before landing at ABAC, Sledge worked at Centennial Medical Center Office where she was the clinical coordinator for the Sports Medicine Outreach Program. She has also worked with many professional sports teams including the Tennessee Titans, Nashville Knights, Nashville Predators, Nashville Kats, Nashville Metros, and the Nashville Sounds.
Sledge has even covered events such as Olympic water polo and National ice skating.
Alan Kramer, ABAC’s director of athletics, is proud to have Sledge on his team.
“Donna works tirelessly to treat and care for our Fillies and Stallion student athletes as well as guests on our campus,” said Kramer. “She likes to stay in the background but is always front and center as the need arises.”
