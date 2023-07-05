TIFTON — The Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Georgia Museum of Agriculture will begin its annual summer operating schedule on Tuesday, July 11.
Museum Director Garrett Boone said the Historic Village, Art Gallery, and Spinks Exhibit Hall will be open Tuesday-Friday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. in July. Admission will be $9 for adults, $8 for senior adults, $7 for children ages 5-16, and free to children 4 and under.
The Museum, Art Gallery, Historic Village, and Vulcan Steam Train will be open each Saturday in July from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Saturday admission is $12 for adults, $10 for senior adults, $8 for children ages 5-16, and free to children 4 and under. ABAC students receive free admission with a student ID.
The administrative offices will remain open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.–5 p.m. during July. The Country Store will be open Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. -5 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 9 a.m.– 6 p.m.
For more information on ABAC’s Georgia Museum of Agriculture, interested persons can call (229) 391-5205 or visit the website at www.gma.abac.edu.
