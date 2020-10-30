TIFTON, Ga. — To allow for proper social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College has scheduled three in-person fall commencement ceremonies for Dec. 3.
In a video to ABAC students, ABAC President David Bridges announced on Wednesday that two ceremonies will be held in Tifton inside Gressette Gymnasium at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and another ceremony will be held in Bainbridge at 6 p.m. at the Kirbo Center.
“Social distancing will be observed at all three ceremonies, and masks will be required,” Bridges said. “These ceremonies will focus on providing opportunities for fall graduates to celebrate their time at ABAC with friends and family.”
Graduates will receive an e-mail with their assigned time for commencement. Each graduate participating in the ceremony will receive a limited number of tickets for guests.
More information is available on the ceremonies at www.abac.edu/graduation.
