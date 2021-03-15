TIFTON, Ga. — A virtual information session focusing on the School of Arts and Sciences at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College will be available to prospective students via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. on March 23.
"The choice about where to go to college is a big decision,” said Matthew Anderson, dean of ABAC’s School of Arts and Sciences. “We want to provide prospective students and their families as many opportunities as we can for them to learn more about ABAC and the great programs in the School of Arts and Sciences."
Anderson will open the session and provide some general information about ABAC and the School of Arts and Sciences. Breakout rooms for each program will then be available where guests can learn more about specific programs, ask questions, and meet an ABAC faculty member.
“Participants will be able to self-select the breakout rooms they go into and will thus be able to learn about as many different Arts and Sciences’ programs as they wish to pursue,” Anderson said. “This event will allow anyone from anywhere to log on and learn more about our programs from the convenience of their own homes.”
Prospective students can join this Zoom meeting at the following link:
https://abacedu.zoom.us/j/91078553520
The Arts and Sciences’ bachelor’s degree curriculum consists of a variety of degrees that springboard graduates into their careers. The biology degree prepares students for a future in biology, medicine, pharmacy, and other clinical fields. Students majoring in history and government are prepared to work for the government, non-profit organizations, museums, and archives.
Rural community development majors are offered two tracks that prepare them for careers in the healthcare industry or for opportunities in community planning, non-profit and governmental agencies, and public administration. Writing and communication majors are equipped with skills in journalism, broadcasting, and mass media that give them an advantage in their jobs.
Representatives will also be available to answer any questions that prospective students may have about ABAC's Core Curriculum Associate of Science degree, which prepares students to transfer into bachelor's degree programs at ABAC and other institutions, and the Associate of Fine Arts in Music degree, which offers a broad-based approach to music experience with an emphasis on music performance.
