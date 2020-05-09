TIFTON, Ga. — Applications continue to be accepted for the summer term, which begins May 26 at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
ABAC Director of Enrollment Management Donna Webb said SAT or ACT scores will not be required for all summer term and fall semester applicants.
“We can generate the admissions decision based on the student’s success in high school,” Webb said. “Summer term may be an appealing choice for students who are graduating from high school and want to get a head start on the fall semester.”
ABAC and the other 25 colleges and universities in the University System of Georgia (USG) will offer only online classes during the summer term because of the pandemic. Summer term classes end July 16.
ABAC plans to return to on-campus instruction at all its instructional sites in Tifton, Moultrie, Bainbridge, Blakely, and Donalsonville during the fall semester, which begins on Aug. 12.
For more information about summer or fall classes, prospective students can call (229) 391-5000 or e-mail admissions@abac.edu.
