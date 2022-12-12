TIFTON, Ga. — Dr. Tracy Brundage will preside over her first fall commencement exercises as the president of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College on Dec. 15 when 244 graduates accept diplomas in two ceremonies.
Campus Communications Coordinator Jordan Beard, who coordinates the ceremonies, said the 10 a.m. event will include graduates from the School of Nursing and Health Sciences and the School of Arts and Sciences. The 2 p.m. event includes graduates from the School of Agriculture and Natural Resources and the Stafford School of Business.
At the present time, a total of 136 graduates are scheduled to participate in the morning ceremony, and a total of 108 graduates are expected to be a part of the afternoon graduation.
The first female president in the history of ABAC, Brundage took office as the college’s 11th president on Aug. 1. She had previously served as president of Keystone (Pa.) College for four years.
“I love graduation day,” Brundage said. “Graduates are happy, parents are happy, it’s just a great day. The Class of 2022 is a very special class for me because it’s my first group of graduates since I came to ABAC. I got to know some of these students this fall, and I’m looking forward to presenting their diplomas as a reward for their hard work in the classroom.”
Other participants in the ceremonies will include Dr. Amy Willis, Acting Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs; Dr. Jeffrey Ross, Dean of the School of Nursing and Health Sciences; Dr. Matthew Anderson, Dean of the School of Arts and Sciences; Dr. Mark Kistler, Dean of the School of Agriculture and Natural Resources; and Dr. Renata Elad, Dean of the Stafford School of Business.
Dr. Marcus Pollard, president of the ABAC Alumni Association, will induct the graduates into the association. Acting Vice President for Communications and Transition Mike Chason will call each graduate’s name prior to their entrance to the stage.
Spring term classes begin at ABAC on Jan. 9, 2023.
