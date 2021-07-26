TIFTON, Ga. — After utilizing a four-day work week during the summer, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College has returned to its regular hours to prepare for the beginning of the fall semester on Aug. 10.
The college is now open from 8 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Friday.
Fall semester classes extend through Nov. 19. Students will enjoy a Fall Break on Oct. 21-22. Final exams will be completed on Nov. 24. When students leave the campus for Thanksgiving, they will not return until just prior to the start of spring semester classes on Jan. 12, 2022.
