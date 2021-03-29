MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a grand opening ribbon cutting for About Thyme Creative Catering & Cafe located at 142 East Broad Street in Norman Park, Georgia.
About Thyme Creative Catering & Cafe is owned by Carrie Long. The cafe offers breakfast each day that they are open until 9:30 a.m., a country lunch buffet from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., as well as meals to go and casseroles available from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. A special dinner menu is created for in-house dining each Friday evening from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.
About Thyme Creative Catering & Cafe does catering for all types of events.
For more information you can call 229-769-5812 or visit their Facebook page listed as About Thyme Creative Catering & Café.
Delivery is available within a 35-mile radius with a minimum order of $50.
Shown center cutting the ribbon are owner Carrie Long, About Thyme staff, family, community friends, as well as chamber staff & Ambassadors.
