Originally posted 9:27 a.m. Nov. 10, 2022

Updated 2:38 p.m. Nov. 10, 2022 with the Colquitt County Arts Center.

MOULTRIE, Ga. — As the projected path of Tropical Storm Nicole includes the possibility of hitting Colquitt County late today or early Friday, local agencies continue to announce closures to keep their staff and clients safe.

• Colquitt County Schools announced Wednesday afternoon that schools would be closed today but would resume classes on Friday.

• Southern Regional Technical College announced Wednesday night that all campuses would close at noon today and reopen Monday. SRTC is headquartered in Thomasville but has two campuses in Moultrie and other campuses across Southwest Georgia.

• The Southwest Health District announced about 10 p.m. Wednesday that all of its facilities in the 14 counties it covers will be closed today and will also be closed on Friday due to the Veterans Day holiday. This includes the Colquitt County Health Department. Offices will reopen Monday for their regular business hours.

• The Colquitt County Arts Center announced Thursday afternoon that the opening reception for "Honey I'm Home," which was scheduled for Thursday night, has been postponed. The new date and time are to be decided after confirmation from the participating artists, the arts center said.

Tropical Storm Nicole hit Florida as a hurricane this morning. Nicole remains a sprawling tropical storm, covering nearly the entire weather-weary state of Florida while also reaching into Georgia, the Carolinas and Alabama. Damaging winds extended as far as 450 miles from the center in some directions as Nicole turned northward over central Florida.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you