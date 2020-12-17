ADEL, Ga. — Full-Tilt Tactical, an Adel gun range, will host a community Christmas event 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at the range, 1591 Firing Range Road.
The event will feature a Santa photo shoot, wooden ornament workshop, a huge bouncy house and vendors.
Entry will be free. Raffles will be held for a Big Joe III grill and accessories, a $2,800 value (raffle tickets are $35) and for a 1 TB Xbox One, one controller and two games, a $550 value (raffle tickets are $20).
Along with making Christmas memories, the event is a fundraiser for a young family who is battling cancer, according to spokesperson Rachel Weeks.
Full-Tilt Tactical will also host shooting competitions Sunday, Dec. 20. A pistol competition will be in the morning and a carbine competition in the afternoon.
Information for both days, including the $25 entry fee for the competition, is on the company’s website under Registration (full-tilttactical.com) and on its Facebook and Instagram accounts.
You can also call (229) 223-6193.
