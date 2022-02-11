VALDOSTA, Ga. –- A Southwest Georgia resident and gang member with an extensive criminal history was found guilty on all counts by a federal jury following a four-day trial in Valdosta federal court.
Quinton Jarod Simmons, 30, of Adel, Georgia, was convicted of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm in the furtherance of a drug trafficking offense on Thursday, Feb. 10, following a trial that began on Monday, Feb. 7, before U.S. District Judge Louis Sands.
Simmons faces a maximum term of life imprisonment. A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.
According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Simmons, a member of the Crips street gang, fled Remerton Police Department officers who were attempting to conduct a traffic stop for a traffic violation on June 15, 2018. Simmons ran through a red light during the pursuit and crashed his vehicle into a tree on Georgia Avenue in Valdosta. Simmons attempted to escape his car, but responding officers took him into custody. Simmons was in possession of a Glock 22 firearm that had been reported stolen by an Adel resident in April 2018, as well as two clear bags of pink and blue pills that tested positive for methamphetamine. Simmons has a lengthy criminal history, with 12 prior convictions, including burglary, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, fleeing a police officer and theft by taking.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.