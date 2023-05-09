ALBANY, Ga. – A South Georgia resident with a lengthy criminal history who led law enforcement on a high-speed motorcycle chase while in possession of a large quantity of methamphetamine and an illegally possessed firearm was sentenced to prison May 5.
Uriah Wade Hall, 46, of Adel, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Louis Sands to serve 240 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
Hall previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Georgia.
According to court documents, a Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed Hall riding his silver Suzuki Busa motorcycle with a skull decal at speeds more than 20 miles above the posted limit on Nov. 6, 2021, on Shiloh Road in Hahira, Georgia. Hall increased his speed when the deputy attempted to pull him over, then slowed down near the interstate ramp. Hall made a motion with two fingers indicating he was continuing to flee, and entered the southbound ramp onto I-75, increasing his speed up to 145 mph for more than 20 miles.
Two Georgia State Patrol units joined the pursuit and attempted to execute a rolling roadblock, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. Hall was able to accelerate and evade the first attempt; the second attempt was successful. Hall lost control of the motorcycle, coming to rest on the ground in the far-left lane of travel. EMS was called and deputies rendered medical aid to Hall.
Hall was in possession of a loaded 9mm caliber semiautomatic pistol, 829 grams of methamphetamine, a small quantity of heroin, digital scales with white powder residue and $1,610 cash, the press release said. Hall had previously been convicted of several felony offenses, including burglary, possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and giving a false name to law enforcement. It is illegal for a convicted felon to possess a firearm.
The case was investigated by FBI and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Georgia State Patrol.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Sonja Profit prosecuted the case for the government.
