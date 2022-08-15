MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a new member ribbon cutting for Adele Creative Marketing and Design based out of Thomasville, Georgia.
Adele Creative Marketing and Design is owned by Lauren Vann and is a business that specializes in marketing coordination, strategy, and messaging for market leading providers. Their business territory covers southwest Georgia and north Florida inclusive of Colquitt County.
Their hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
You can reach Adele Creative Marketing and Design by calling 229-200-6684 or visit their website listed as www.adelecreative.com.
Shown center cutting the ribbon is owner Lauren Vann along with Adele Creative colleagues, as well as Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
