ADT

 Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce

MOULTRIE — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a new member ribbon cutting for ADT, located in Moultrie, with their home office located in Macon. ADT delivers safe, smart, and sustainable lifestyle-driven solutions through professionally installed, do-it-yourself, and mobile or other digital-based offerings supported by their 24/7 professional monitoring service. Their hours are Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can reach them by visiting their Facebook page or giving them a call at (229)529-6517. Shown center cutting the ribbon are Representative Solutions Advisor Reggie Williams and Representative Ronaldo Nunez, along with family, friends, Chamber Board of Directors, Chamber Ambassador, and community members.

