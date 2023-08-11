MOULTRIE — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a new member ribbon cutting for ADT, located in Moultrie, with their home office located in Macon. ADT delivers safe, smart, and sustainable lifestyle-driven solutions through professionally installed, do-it-yourself, and mobile or other digital-based offerings supported by their 24/7 professional monitoring service. Their hours are Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can reach them by visiting their Facebook page or giving them a call at (229)529-6517. Shown center cutting the ribbon are Representative Solutions Advisor Reggie Williams and Representative Ronaldo Nunez, along with family, friends, Chamber Board of Directors, Chamber Ambassador, and community members.
ADT joins Moultrie chamber
