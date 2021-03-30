MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt County High School has released the 2021 Grand March information.
In a Facebook post Tuesday, the school announced ticket purchasing information and other necessary details. Only advance seating tickets will be sold on Tuesdays and Thursdays, beginning today, outside of the school cafeteria.
Advanced tickets will be sold the entire week leading up to prom, according to the post. General admission will be sold at the stadium gate. All those who wish to attend must purchase a ticket but children 12 and younger are free. All tickets will be $5, cash only.
Advance seating ticket holders will be allowed entry beginning at 4 p.m. while general admission ticket holders will be allowed in at 5 p.m.
Prom tickets and Grand March tickets will be sold separately this year. Grand March tickets are nonrefundable, according to the post.
If you would like to stay up to date on the Grand March and Prom, follow CCHS on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.