TIFTON, Ga. — Trucks and tractors of all shapes and sizes will rev their engines and roar down the track on Oct. 6-8 at the Fall AET Truck and Tractor Pull sponsored by the Agricultural Engineering Technology Club at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
The event is open to all ABAC students, faculty, staff, and the public. Gates open at 6 p.m. each night.
During the event, trucks and tractors pull a weighted sled down a dirt track. The weight moves toward the front of the sled as the vehicle pulls it down the track, making it more difficult to pull.
Trucks and tractors are divided into various weight classes. ABAC has two pulling tractors, Altered Allis and Cracker Jack.
On Oct. 6, ABAC students and the community can participate in the amateur night that begins at 7 p.m. The admission fee will be $5 per person. Children five and under get in free. Participants can enter their vehicles in the event for a cost of $5 per pull.
On Oct. 7-8, the Southern Pullers Association will provide the show which will feature professional pullers. Admission will be $15 for adults; $10 for children 6-10 years of age; $10 for students with an ABAC I.D.; and free for children five and under. Trackside parking will be $50.
For more information on the AET Truck and Tractor Pull, interested persons can contact AET club advisors Ray Lundy at rlundy@abac.edu or Todd Hicks at thicks@abac.edu.
