MOULTRIE, Ga. — If you have ever been interested in beginning a search into your family’s past, or if you’re already a seasoned genealogist looking for new tips and tricks, the workshop “African American Genealogy & More” is for you.
The workshop will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, in the auditorium of the Moultrie-Colquitt County Library. An introduction to the Ellen Payne Odom Library will be included in this workshop.
Perida Mitchell, reference manager of the Thomas County Public Library, will be discussing African American genealogy and the many different avenues that can be used to find one's ancestors.
Mitchell has been with the Thomas County Library since July 1993. She began her career as a reference assistant and took over as manager a few years later. She was introduced to genealogy while working at the library and has developed a strong patron following.
Everyone is welcome to this free program. Please register by calling 229-985-6540, emailing amcnair@mccls.org, or stopping by the library. Registration is not required but appreciated so that the library has enough materials prepared for everyone.
