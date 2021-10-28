OCILLA, Ga. — Tyler Harper, District 7 Georgia State Senator, is currently the only official candidate for the soon to be open Georgia Agriculture Commissioner position.
While that seat is currently being filled by long time occupant Gary Black, Black is currently running for U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s seat. Harper hopes to take over the duties in 2022.
He spoke with The Observer during a visit to the Sunbelt Expo Oct. 19, then followed up with a phone interview this week.
Harper grew up on his family farm in Ocilla where farming and agriculture has been in his family’s genes for generations. He is a lifelong resident of South Georgia. He graduated from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College with an associate’s degree before graduating from the University of Georgia with a bachelor’s in Agricultural Engineering.
“I am a seventh generation farmer. My family has been tilling this soil for over 100 years,” Harper said. “My grandfather never learned to read or write because he had to drop out of school to work the farm... Through him and my parents I learned what we call ‘farm values.’ That’s qualities such as hard work and integrity. These are the types of qualities that will help be successful as Georgia’s next ag commissioner.”
Harper has been serving in the state senate since 2013 and has won five reelections since; all but one were unopposed. He serves or has served in leadership roles on the Natural Resources, Public Safety, and Agriculture committees, and he serves as the Agriculture & Rural Development Vice-Chair of the Southern Legislative Conference.
The 35-year-old said that his interest in politics started at a young age.
“My first foray into politics was when I volunteered on Gary Black’s 2006 Ag Commissioner campaign. In 2007 I had the opportunity to do a Congressional Fellowship with then Senator Saxby Chambliss. After that I returned to the family farm but I had already got bit by the political bug,” Harper laughed.
He stayed in close contact with former Ga. Rep, Jay Roberts.
“(Roberts) actually used to umpire when I played Little League,” Harper said. “He helped give me some pointers on how to go about everything... We’ve always stayed in pretty close contact. He’s the one who encouraged me to run originally.”
Harper said his passion for agriculture has pushed him in his time with the state senate.
“I have a passion for agriculture. It’s been the support for me and my family… There really isn’t an agricultural issue that I haven’t sponsored, co-sponsored or been in the conversation for. I aim to keep Georgia supporting its number one industry.”
Harper said that his efforts with Georgia’s livestock industry and the meat labeling, ag educational opportunities and rural broadband are some of the things he’s been proud to work on and will continue to support after the election.
“I want to continue Georgia’s tradition as the backbone of the state. There are so many things within the world of agriculture that need to be addressed. Getting the true labeling was something I’m proud of to help support the livestock industry and increase Georgia’s agricultural education opportunities. We have to be working towards the next generation and improving this industry. Rural broadband is another key thing. Agriculture is just like everything else, a connected industry… Our farmers need to be able to stay connected to take part in a growing global economy.”
While Harper is the only announced candidate for the ag commissioner's position, March is the official end of qualifying and primaries will commence in May with a general election in November. But Harper says that whatever comes next, he hopes to continue to serve the people of Georgia.
“I don’t know if anybody else is going to run. That’s not really my issue. I just want the people of Georgia to know that I am here now and I’m ready to serve them.”
