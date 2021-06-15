Water fun

Firefighter Russ Carter showis Marcus Norman (red shorts) and Caleb Mapp (blue tank top) how to properly handle the hose as they spray water on Isaiah Terry. 

 Photo submitted by Marci Meadows

MOULTRIE, Ga. — Members of the Moultrie Police Department, Colquitt County High School football team and Moultrie Fire Department recently hosted a camp for members of the Boys and Girls Club and the YMCA. 

On June 2, the fire department brought a truck to the Tommy Meredith Park and Jim Buck Goff Recreation Center to help make a slip and slide for the kids. After some drinks and snacks a kickball game was held which involved most of the kids, the football team, MFD firefighters and even Fire Chief Chad Kilgore. Later that evening a movie was shown in the rec center. 

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you