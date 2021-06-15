MOULTRIE, Ga. — Members of the Moultrie Police Department, Colquitt County High School football team and Moultrie Fire Department recently hosted a camp for members of the Boys and Girls Club and the YMCA.
On June 2, the fire department brought a truck to the Tommy Meredith Park and Jim Buck Goff Recreation Center to help make a slip and slide for the kids. After some drinks and snacks a kickball game was held which involved most of the kids, the football team, MFD firefighters and even Fire Chief Chad Kilgore. Later that evening a movie was shown in the rec center.
