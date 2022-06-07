PERRY, Ga. — The Board of Directors of AgGeorgia Farm Credit, ACA, recently announced the appointment of Henry Clinton “Clint” Wortman as a director for Position 10.
The selection was voted on and approved at the March meeting of AgGeorgia’s Board of Directors, according to a press release from the company. Wortman will fill the unexpired term of Ronney S. Ledford of Dooly County who represented AgGeorgia in this position for over 35 years. Ledford retired from the board in February of 2022.
A resident of Brooks County, Wortman received a degree in finance from Auburn University in 1990 and returned to the family farm. His grandfather, Jesse Jackson, established a large dairy farm and formed Jackson & Wortman, LLC, with Clint’s father, Henry. In 2002 they transitioned the farming entity to row crops of corn, cotton, peanuts and soybeans, in addition to pecans and beef cattle, and continuing operating under the same business structure. Clint is a 50/50 partner with his father, managing the farm since his father’s retirement.
Wortman is married to Jenay Parrish Wortman and together they have two children, Lance, a junior at Auburn University, and Jessie, a freshman also at Auburn. Worthman has been an excellent member of AgGeorgia Farm Credit for over 15 years, the press release said, and is highly respected in the Brooks County community.
