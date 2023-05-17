PERRY — AgGeorgia Farm Credit has launched a Community Mission Fund, allocating $50,000 to support non-profit organizations in their endeavors and to further the future of agriculture in Georgia.
The Community Mission Fund operates on an application-based grant system, with grants of up to $5,000 awarded per organization per year, according to a press release from the company.
The fund's mission is to build strong partnerships and alliances, leveraging resources within the fund to preserve and promote farmers, families, and our rural communities, AgGeorgia said. The fund has two main objectives: to invest in the future of agriculture and to enhance and impact the quality of life in rural Georgia. To be considered for funding, organizations' values and purpose must align with the fund's mission.
“We are excited to launch our Community Mission Fund and look forward to seeing the good work that groups can accomplish with this funding,” said Corey Cottle, CMO of AgGeorgia Farm Credit.
Grant applications will be accepted from May 1 to July 31, 2023. To qualify for a grant, organizations must be located within the 79-county area where AgGeorgia Farm Credit conducts business. For more information and to apply, please visit the AgGeorgia Farm Credit Community Mission Fund page at www.aggeorgia.com/community-mission-fund.
