MOULTRIE, Ga. -- The City of Moultrie will receive lower costs for utility lines going over and under railroads as an amendment with a railway company was approved at Tuesday’s city council meeting.
The amendment to the pipeline and wire licenses with Georgia and Florida Railway, LLC, was engineered by Utility Department Director Elvira Gibson. She said it will provide a 39 percent decrease in what the city will have to pay.
“The rates before were about $23,000 per year for all of the crossings,” she said. “That includes electric, natural gas, water and sewer crossings.”
According to her, the official rate will be that of $14,200. It’s going to have a light but positive impact overall, she said.
Gibson said Moultrie’s railways all had their own individual contracts. One dated back to 1954.
“So, what we were able to do with this negotiation process is not just reduce the yearly amount spent, but it brings them all into alignment with the invoice amount,” she said.
Based on the line size or rather how much property the city disturbed with the placement, they were able to streamline the costs.
“Now, if it’s a six-inch line [it’s] charged the same amount, each four-inch line is charged the same amount. They’re not charged the same as each other, but they’re charged appropriately based on line size,” Gibson said.
According to City Manager Pete Dillard, this deal took three months of negotiation.
Northwest Park
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the council was updated on Northwest Park, where finishing touches should be added in the coming months. Space for the parking lot has been obtained.
Robert White gave the land, located on Eighth Avenue Northwest, to the city. His warranty deed of gift was approved by the council Tuesday.
According to Engineering Director Greg Monfort, COVID-19 and its danger -- especially to White who’s an older man -- held up the land’s acquisition.
It sits adjacent to the basketball court and landscaping will soon commence, Dillard said. A $47,592.72 bid for the park’s fencing was approved too. Ruis Fence Company Inc. is the contractor.
The bid is actually $1,367.72 more than the city had expected, so it will have to dip into its $12,000 contingency fund, but Monfort said savings on other parts of the project should compensate for it.
“It’s going to work out within the budget of the estimated expenditures that were approved,” he said. The city estimated the whole project would cost $143,143.47 (not counting the contingency).
The council also approved the renewal of the Archway Partnership and a $179,847 bid for a knuckle-boom loader which should make city yard debris maintenance much easier, Dillard said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.