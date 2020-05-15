MOULTRIE, Ga. — Moody Air Force Base honored South Georgia healthcare workers Friday afternoon by conducting flyovers of area hospitals. Pilots of the 23d Wing flew over Colquitt Regional Medical Center much to the delight of the nurses, doctors, paramedics and residents gathered in the parking lot, and even on the roof of the hospital, to watch.
Many gathered together to celebrate the emergency services employees and show their support for their continued efforts against COVID-19.
“I work in the ER here and it’s really neat to see the support,” said Lauren Hancock. “It’s so nice to see all the support we’ve gotten from the community.”
“We’re excited,” said Britt DeMott. “We’re glad that our region is getting some light shown on it as one of the southwestern communities that have been infected. I’m happy to see our hospital staff getting recognition, because they deserve it.”
“It feels really great being able to look at the people on top of the hospital and see everyone being able to come together to support them and their hard work. It’s just really nice to see everyone come together like this in a time of need,” said Brayden Justice, attending with family members Brenna and Brenda Justice.
Many spectators were just happy to venture out of the house for a little while.
“It’s pretty neat; we were just excited to get out of the house for a change. We’ve been bored to death in quarantine, so I think it’s a great thing for the community to do this,” said Brenda Justice.
Others were excited to be in the presence of their heroes.
“This is one of my dreams,” said Nicholas Shipley. “In ten or eleven years, I’m going to be a part of the Air Force, so I’m happy to be out here to watch them. It’s hard to change my mind once I get the idea in my head. It’s my dream job.”
“It’s pretty cool. I like that they’re doing something for the people that are helping the community and are on the front lines. I want to be a fighter pilot, so this was really cool to see,” said John Brady Tillman.
The two planes made their way over Colquitt Regional at around 1:41 p.m., coming in from visiting Albany before heading south to Thomasville and Tallahassee.
