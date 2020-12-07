ATLANTA – An Albany pecan company received recognition last week from the Georgia Department of Economic Development as one of the state’s Exporters of the Year.
Sunnyland Farms, Inc., was one of two Exporters of the Year selected among mid-size companies. Based in Albany, Sunnyland specializes in delivering gourmet nuts, candies and confections directly to consumers. The company also sells wholesale pecans directly to businesses. Additional information can be found online at www.sunnylandfarms.com.
The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) announced its International Trade division’s 2020 GLOBE Award recipients Thursday, Dec. 3. The four Exporters of the Year were named at the same time.
In addition to Sunnyland, the state’s Exporters of the Year included:
• Small company, Poriferous, LLC, Newnan.
This state-led GLOBE Awards program highlights Georgia companies that entered new international markets in the previous year. During calendar year 2019, GLOBE winners from 17 counties across Georgia collectively entered 75 new international markets.
“Success in global markets takes commitment and hard work. Our Georgia made products and services are making a mark around the world,” said Gov. BrianKemp. “We’re proud to celebrate these companies for their contributions to a thriving Georgia economy through exports.”
The 2020 GLOBE Award winners represent nearly every corner of the state, and are predominately small businesses. This year, 84% of the recipients employ fewer than 100 people, with 52% of the winning companies employing fewer than 20 people. In addition, nearly half of the winners this year entered one of the 12 markets where GDEcD has international representation.
“We are excited to celebrate our 31 GLOBE Award winners. The strong international framework our trade team and our Georgia exporters have established over the past several years has kept Georgia on a solid trajectory, despite disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson. “From aerospace manufacturing to agriculture, nearly every sector of our economy is represented among our awardees, proving how exporting and the state’s strong international partnerships help strengthen Georgia’s economic vitality.”
In addition, Parts and Repair Technical Services, Inc., in Stockbridge, was recognized for excellence as a new exporter. P.A.R.T.S. Inc. represents more than 140 U.S. aircraft parts manufacturers, specializing in urgent, non-stock listed, hard-to-find, or obsolete parts, and has emerged as a trusted and well-known partner to countries across the world.
A complete list of the 2020 GLOBE Award winners:
- AGRI International LLC, Atlanta.
- American 3B Scientific, LP, Tucker.
- Crider Foods, Stillmore.
- DataSeers, Alpharetta.
- Easy Bar Inc., Kennesaw.
- Fischer Connectors, Inc., Alpharetta.
- Hydro Dynamics, Inc., Rome.
- Inno Concepts Inc. dba CocoaTown, Alpharetta.
- Jetaire Group, Fayetteville.
- LivFul, Inc., Alpharetta.
- Matrix Surgical USA, Atlanta.
- Okabashi Brands Inc., Buford.
- One-World, Inc., Tucker.
- Osborne Wood Products, Inc., Toccoa.
- Parts and Repair Technical Services Incorporated, Stockbridge.
- Patientory, Inc., Atlanta.
- Petrolern LLC, Brookhaven.
- Plurium Technology, LLC, Peachtree Corners.
- Poriferous, LLC, Newnan.
- Rackettown Mustangs, Lyons.
- RCF Technologies, Vidalia.
- Richland Distilling Company, Richland.
- Rotorcorp LLC, Atlanta.
- Sunnyland Farms, Inc., Albany.
- The Seydel Companies, Pendergrass.
- THERMOCOAX, Alpharetta.
- Trans Globe, Woodstock.
- UNITED SOFT PLASTICS, Lawrenceville.
- Valtorc International, Kennesaw.
- Vital4, Marietta.
- Zcorum, Alpharetta.
“Our entire International Trade team looks forward to celebrating our GLOBE Award winners every year,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Deputy Commissioner for International Trade Mary Waters. “I’m very proud not only of our winners’ exceptional international achievements, but also of the guidance and tailored information our trade team has been able to equip them with every step of the way.”
The GLOBE Awards program began in 2014 as a way to recognize local businesses contributing to Georgia’s economic growth through global trade. Since its inception, the GLOBE Awards have recognized nearly 200 Georgia businesses from 48 counties across the state who entered new international markets.
For additional information about the state’s International Trade team, visit www.georgia.org/international/trade.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.