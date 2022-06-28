ALBANY, Ga. – A federal jury found two Albany men guilty Monday on multiple drug charges following a week-long trial.
Jamie Keith aka JGottiDaBoss aka Cocho, 40, of Albany, was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office that prosecuted the case. Artarious Davis aka Showboat aka Boat, 41, of Albany, was convicted of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
The verdict was reached following a trial that began on Tuesday, June 20, and ended on Monday, June 27, before U.S. District Judge Leslie Gardner.
Keith and Davis each face a maximum term of life imprisonment, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Sentencing has not been scheduled.
According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Keith and Davis were criminally involved in a large drug trafficking network responsible for distributing more than 150 kilograms of methamphetamine, more than 2,000 fentanyl tablets pressed to resemble Percocet, more than one kilogram of heroin, more than five kilograms of cocaine and other drugs in the metro Albany area in 2019.
Trial testimony revealed that now-deceased co-defendant Demarcus Cook, of Sylvester, was a documented member of the Piru set of the Bloods criminal street gang organization. Keith, who the U.S. Attorney’s Office described as a member of a rival organization and the leader of this drug trafficking organization, bonded Cook out of jail in exchange for access to Cook’s drug sources of supply and customers.
Using Cook’s sources and Keith’s cash and distribution network, the two began delivering large quantities of drugs to Albany and Sylvester to be sold at locations including 122 Moultrie Road, Albany; 214 Albany Avenue, Sylvester, and 610 Johnson Road, Albany, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
Cook has since died of cancer.
Keith was the manager of the drug network; Davis’ primary roles were protecting the drug loads on behalf of the organization and serving a subsidiary customer base of drug users and redistributors in the Albany area, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The other 29 defendants federally prosecuted as part of this investigation have pleaded guilty for their crimes. The U.S. Attorney’s Office release did not name them.
