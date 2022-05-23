MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a grand opening ribbon cutting for All Care Home Health LLC located at 120 Third Ave. S.E. in Moultrie, Georgia.
All Care Home Health LLC is a private home care provider that provides care to seniors and adults with disabilities in the privacy of their own home. The Moultrie location also hosts a day program created by All Care that serves adults with developmental disabilities.
They are available 24/7 and can be reached at 229-821-3467. You can also visit their website listed as www.allcarega.com.
Shown center cutting the ribbon are co-owners Angela and Allen Freeman along with state Rep. Sam Watson, Vice President Richelle Gilmer, business partners Jackie and Bob Rice, Mayor Bill McIntosh, staff and community partners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.