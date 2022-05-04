MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a new member ribbon cutting for All Directions Transportation Services located in Colquitt County, Georgia. The business is a public transportation company owned by Cathy Butts and Sandra Jones.
Their hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
You can reach All Directions Transportation Services by calling 229-941-5801 or visit their website at www.alldirectionstransport.com or visit their Facebook page listed as All Directions Transportation.
Shown center cutting the ribbon are the Jones & Butts families, owners of All Directions Transportation Services, along with friends, community partners and Chamber Ambassadors and staff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.