All Directions Transportation Services

 Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce

MOULTRIE — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a grand opening/ribbon cutting for All Directions Transportation Services at their new brick and mortar facility, 1321 S. Main St. in Moultrie. The business is a public transportation company owned by Cathy Butts and Sandra Jones who have been in operation but have a new location. Their office hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Their hours for transportation services are Monday through Saturday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can reach All Directions Transportation Services by calling 229-941-5801 or visit their website at www.alldirectionstransport.com or visit their Facebook page listed as All Directions Transportation. They accept most insurance. Shown in the center cutting the ribbon are owners, staff, family and friends, as well as community partners.

