MOULTRIE — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce recently held a grand opening/ribbon cutting for All Directions Transportation Services at their new brick and mortar facility, 1321 S. Main St. in Moultrie. The business is a public transportation company owned by Cathy Butts and Sandra Jones who have been in operation but have a new location. Their office hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Their hours for transportation services are Monday through Saturday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can reach All Directions Transportation Services by calling 229-941-5801 or visit their website at www.alldirectionstransport.com or visit their Facebook page listed as All Directions Transportation. They accept most insurance. Shown in the center cutting the ribbon are owners, staff, family and friends, as well as community partners.
All Directors Transportation moves to new location
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Colquitt County High School Packers Baseball Program Hires new catching coach
- Rykard has outstanding career as a center at CCHS, UAB
- Colquitt County School District names new administrators
- Strict inmate 'good behavior' law in effect as Alabama pays $1M to family of slain deputy
- Colquitt Christian Academy prepares for the upcoming school year
- Local club soccer option coming to Colquitt County through YMCA's new program
- Anonymous tip leads to missing trailer; suspect charged
- State wildlife officials prepare for deadly deer disease ahead of Georgia hunting season
- CCHS 50th Regiment Band seeks donations for camp meals
- Meadows named assistant city manager
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.