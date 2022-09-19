MOULTRIE, Ga. — The team from “American Pickers” will return to Georgia in December to film episodes of The History Channel hit television series.
“American Pickers” is a documentary series that follows skilled antique pickers as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques, according to a press release from the show. They are always excited to find sizable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.
“As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, the Pickers are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics,” the press release said. “Along the way, they want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. They hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way. The Pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before. They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them.”
“The American Pickers TV Show is looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasure,” the press release said. “If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through we would love to hear from you! Please note, the Pickers do not pick stores, flea markets, malls, auction businesses, museums, or anything open to the public.”
Anyone interested should send their name, phone number, location and a description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call (646) 493-2184. You can also respond on Facebook: @GotAPick.
