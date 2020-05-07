MOULTRIE, Ga. – Ameris Bank Market President Tim Powers recently announced the promotions of three team members in the Moultrie market. Each individual manages the daily operations of their branch and focuses on expanding business and consumer portfolios.
Mary Jane Alonzo has been promoted to vice president.
Alonzo has been with Ameris Bank for more than 25 years, and she currently serves as branch manager of the Moultrie Sunset location. She participates in United Way, Teen Maze, frequently volunteers through Ameris Bank and is a member of Immaculate Conception Church.
Stephanie Henderson has been promoted to vice president.
Henderson has over 12 years of banking experience and joined Ameris Bank in 2015. She currently serves as branch manager of the Moultrie Quitman Highway location since 2019. Since joining Ameris Bank, she has served as head teller, travel banker, personal banker and assistant branch manager. Henderson participates in United Way activities and volunteers frequently through Ameris Bank.
Summer Richmond is promoted to banking officer.
Prior to joining Ameris Bank, Richmond worked as a patient access supervisor with Colquitt Regional Medical Center with eight years of banking experience prior to that position. She currently serves as assistant branch manager of the Moultrie Main location and is a member of the Moultrie Colquitt County Chamber Ambassador Committee, YMCA mentor program, United Way Committee and the Moultrie Church of God.
“Ameris Bank believes in recognizing our team members for their dedication and commitment to our customers and communities,” Powers said. “I am proud of these three Ameris Bank employees and their growth within the banking industry and their leadership in Moultrie.”
