ATLANTA — As part of the Georgia HEART Hospital Program, Ameris Bank has donated $2 million in financial support to 19 rural hospitals located throughout the bank’s footprint in Georgia. Ameris Bank has participated in the program since 2018, contributing over $4 million to rural Georgia hospitals.
The Georgia HEART Hospital Program partners with the Georgia Rural Hospital Tax Credit bill (State Bill 258) to increase funding to rural and critical access hospitals in the state of Georgia. Demographic, economic and industry challenges have caused rural hospitals in the state to face financial crises for years. The financial contributions through this program furthers the hospitals’ abilities to provide quality health care for the thousands of Georgians who call these communities home.
The funds provided by Ameris Bank are used by local hospitals in ways that best fit the hospital’s specific needs for providing quality healthcare to their patients, the bank said in a press release.
“By supporting these hospitals, we are also supporting the communities where our employees and customers live and work,” said Ameris Bank CEO Palmer Proctor. “We are proud to give back because we believe everyone deserves quality health care, especially during this unprecedented time. Our purpose is to provide financial peace of mind to the communities we serve, and we believe these donations help us live that purpose.”
The 19 rural Georgia hospitals receiving donations from Ameris Bank include: Brooks County Hospital (Quitman), Coffee Regional Medical Center (Douglas), Colquitt Regional Medical Center (Moultrie), Crisp Regional Hospital (Cordele), Donalsonville Hospital, Effingham Hospital —Springfield, Irwin County Hospital (Ocilla), Jasper Memorial Hospital (Monticello), John D. Archbold Memorial Hospital (Thomasville), Liberty Regional Medical Center (Hinesville), Meadows Regional Medical Center (Vidalia), Miller County Hospital (Colquitt), Phoebe Sumter Medical Center (Americus), South Georgia Medical Center - Berrien Campus (Nashville/Valdosta), South Georgia Medical Center - Lakeland Campus, Southeast Georgia Health System (St. Mary’s/Brunswick), St. Mary’s Good Samaritan Hospital (Greensboro), Tift Regional Medical Center (Tifton) and WellStar Sylvan Grove Hospital (Jackson).
The Georgia Rural Hospital Tax Credit enables Georgia businesses and taxpayers to redirect their Georgia income tax liability to help support these qualified hospitals. Participation in the Georgia HEART program is limited to Georgia rural hospitals that meet qualification criteria established by law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.