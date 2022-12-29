The Board of Directors of Ameris Bank recently honored the law firm of Fallin & McIntosh for more than 40 years of service to the bank. Shown with the award are attorney William M. McIntosh, who is also mayor of Moultrie; McIntosh's wife, Katrina; attorney William G. Fallin; and Fallin's wife, Barbara, along with board members.
Ameris Bank salutes long-time attorneys
