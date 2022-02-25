Ameris gives $500,000 to Colquitt Regional Medical Center

MOULTRIE, Ga. — Ameris Bank recently presented Colquitt Regional Medical Center with a $500,000 check, which will aid in several ongoing capital projects.
“This generous donation from Ameris Bank will significantly go toward building a medical education simulation center, which we anticipate opening in 18 to 24 months,” said Colquitt Regional President and CEO Jim Matney. “This facility will offer simulation labs, classrooms, and educational resources for clinical and medical staff, along with physicians in our residency programs. In addition to this new center, these funds will also assist in finalizing the construction of a new inpatient geriatric psychiatric unit.”
These funds were given through the Georgia Rural Hospital Tax Credit Bill. The Georgia Rural Hospital Tax Credit Program was created in 2016 as a result of the rural hospital closures since 2008. Rural hospitals like Colquitt Regional face significant financial challenges and cuts in healthcare reimbursements. The Georgia General Assembly passed this law to assist rural hospitals in their growth and expand healthcare services during economic hardship.
Ameris Bank was one of 246 Georgia taxpayers to redirect their Georgia income tax liability to help support Colquitt Regional. The check was presented to Colquitt Regional President and CEO Jim Matney by Ameris Market President Dave Buckridge.
“We have been overwhelmed with support from the community, and we are especially thankful for local businesses like Ameris Bank that have made such generous contributions,” said Hospital Authority Chairman Richard E. Turner, Jr. “With this bill in effect, Georgia taxpayers can rest assured knowing their monies helped provide better healthcare access, necessary medical equipment, and better facilities that will benefit them directly.”
For more information on the Georgia Rural Hospital Tax Credit Program, please contact Nicole Gilbert at 229-890-3416.
