MOULTRIE — Ameris Bank has named Moultrie resident Doug Strange to be its next chief credit officer, effective April 1, 2024.
Strange will succeed Jon Edwards, who will retire March 31.
Strange is currently managing director of credit administration for Ameris Bank. He joined Ameris Bank in 2005 as a senior lender and was promoted to regional credit officer in 2008.
Prior to Ameris, he worked for KPMG and Fleet Capital. He holds a BBA from the University of Georgia with a degree in accounting and is also a CPA.
Strange also graduated from the ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.