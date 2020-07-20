TIFTON, Ga. — Southern Bodies Fitness Center in Tifton is teaming up with Life Unlimbited, Inc. to host the first Adaptive Fitness Day for amputees in the area.
Life Unlimbited, Inc. is a non-profit organization based in Moultrie that provides support and a variety of resources for amputees. The group currently holds monthly support group meetings, but this will be the first fitness event since its inception, according to founder Monica Prestridge.
“We are very excited to kick off this first of many adaptive fitness events that we are planning,” said Prestridge, an amputee herself. “Mickey Jacobs and his team at Southern Bodies Fitness Center have been so generous to offer us their state-of-the-art gym and equipment, and provide adaptive exercise classes and personal training.
“A lot of amputees are uncertain about what equipment they can use to workout or what exercises would be best for them,” Prestridge said. “This event will give them the opportunity to try out any workout machines free of charge, and to learn different exercises that would be most beneficial for them. Research proves that increased mobility can save lives. We want to help our fellow amputees be as active as physically possible.”
Jacobs is a personal trainer and the owner of Southern Bodies Fitness Center. He works with various organizations in the community to give back and help raise funding when needed, Prestridge said. The fitness center will also be hosting the Weighting for Lungs charity powerlifting meet at the UGA Conference Center on Saturday, July 25. You can reach the gym at (229) 386-1202 for more details.
Contact Prestridge at (229) 456-0726 to register for the Amputee Adaptive Fitness Day. The event is free of charge, but registration is required.
“There is power in community and hosting an event like this specifically for amputees is vital in helping to increase self-esteem and self-confidence within our amputee community,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.