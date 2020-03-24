MOULTRIE, Ga. — The City of Moultrie was fresh off COVID-19 advisories when its first Second Saturday event rolled out. Though not as many people showed, the event still hit its mark, Amy Johnson said.
Second Saturday occurred on March 14 and featured a live band, open containers of alcohol (with special event cup) on the downtown streets, and five downtown restaurants in participation.
Johnson, the city’s downtown economic development and public relations director, said there were just under 200 people in attendance.
“I think people practiced social distancing very well,” she said. “The band mentioned it several times and I think for our first one, considering what was going on in our country, I think it went well.”
To put simply, it was a success regardless of the original expectations being shot down, she said:. Though the attendance number was down, it was still a great number.
“I’m sure once we get through this situation in our country, when people feel more confident, and the virus has taken its run, I expect things to go back to normal,” Johnson said. “We’ll be able to have even more successful [Second Saturdays].”
In what worked and what didn’t, Johnson said she wouldn’t be changing a thing when the next event rolls around. She even plans to bring the band, Jackson County Line, back.
However, Second Saturdays have been canceled until June 13. Mayor Bill McIntosh announced March 17 that all city-sponsored events for the next eight weeks would be called off.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.