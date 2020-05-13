Angie Hurtado wins Peacock Festival quilt

PAVO, Ga. — Angie Hurtado of Monticello, Fla., won the Peacock Festival quilt given away in a raffle May 9.
That day was planned for the 33rd Annual Peacock Festival in Pavo; the festival was canceled due to the coronavirus, but the quilt give-away was held on schedule.
“I was so excited to learn that I had won the peacock quilt,” Hurtado said. “Pictures just don’t do it justice. I know there were hours and hours of hard work and I can tell it was a labor of love. These quilters are very talented ladies. I am so proud to now own one of their quilts!”
The Pavo Quilters, who sewed the quilt and raffled it off, is sponsored by the Pavo Civic Club, which also sponsors the festival. Pat Chaney Hall, speaking on behalf of both groups, said this was their best year ever.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.