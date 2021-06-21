MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie-Colquitt County Library System hosted an animal-focused educational program in conjunction with the Moultrie-Colquitt Parks and Recreation Authority’s summer events calendar.
The program called, “Animal Tales and Tails” is designed to teach children “different exotic animal tails and how they use them,” said program director John Ham.
Based out of Pensacola, Fla., the program travels around Northern Florida, Southwest Georgia and Southeast Alabama teaching various programs on a variety of animals. Ham showcased animals with different kinds of tails and how they use them in the wild. He began the program by asking some of the kids their favorite animals.
“Lions, cheetahs, sharks and snakes” were thrown out by eager onlookers. Before he started the show, Ham pulled on a pair of thick gloves. The first animal he showcased was an emperor scorpion.
“These are the largest scorpions in the world,” said Ham.
After introducing the animals and explaining their habitats, eating patterns and how they use their tail, he walked around the room and allowed onlookers to get an up close look at them. Ham showcased a long-tailed chinchilla, giant African bullfrog, Von Der Decken’s hornbill, an Argentinian black and white Tegu and a Hog Island boa constrictor.
All animals were born and raised in captivity and are all handled by Ham. The program ended with the students being allowed to touch the boa constrictor.
Animal Tales is one of multiple programs planned at the Moultrie and Doerun libraries throughout the summer. The Moultrie library’s next event will be “Family Story Time” on Thursday.
